The work is done, now it’s time for fun It’s Capri-ciation time! Come for the official ribbon-cutting and stay for the party!

This article was written by Anne Ulseth

The historic Capri on West Broadway is ready to grandly open its doors to the community on Sunday, October 3 – but before that happens, the Northside beacon will officially open with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11:45 a.m. that day.

The brief observance will begin with a special welcoming call, based on African tradition, performed by hand drummers from Summer Camp Capri and their instructor, the multi-talented percussion expert Chico Perez. PCYC’s new executive director Chris Campbell will welcome attendees, including Northside and metro-wide community members, PCYC staff, artists and students, elected officials, and Capri donors and supporters. Capri Director James Scott and PCYC Board Chair Karen Polzin will also be at the podium.

After the ceremony, guests can experience the grand new space from noon-5 p.m. Self-guided tours, music, drumming, dancing and more will take place on the Plaza, and food trucks will also be on site.

“We’re beyond thrilled that the expanded, renovated Capri will resume its place in the heart of the neighborhood and as a hub of art, activity and community,” said Capri Director James Scott.

GO!, the Grand Opening celebration, continues with seven more days of art and entertainment from October 4-10. All events take place at the landmark theater located at 2027 W. Broadway. The full schedule is available at thecapri.org/events.

Due to COVID-19, masks will be required at all indoor events at the Capri, including the Grand Opening Day tours of the building. Beginning Monday, October 4, the Capri will require all guests to present proof of either full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours prior to attending an event.