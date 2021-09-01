The Capri adds more entertainment to GO! Grand Opening Celebration

This article was written by Anne Ulseth

When the Capri closed its beloved building in May 2019 to embark on expanding and improving the historic space, it marked the occasion with six days of entertainment and art. That proved so much fun that a couple extra days of joy have been added to this year’s grand opening schedule!

The Capri’s Grand Opening week has been dubbed GO! — eight days of celebration to re-introduce the wonderful, welcoming theater and community gathering place at 2027 W. Broadway to the public. The inaugural event will be a ceremonial ribbon-cutting at 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, October 3 on the Capri’s outdoor plaza. The fun officially kicks off at noon and goes to 5 p.m. with self-guided tours, free music on the plaza, food trucks and other creative activities.

The entertainment continues for seven more days with a mix of free and ticketed events:

•

7 p.m., Monday, October 4: The Capri Big Band in Concert. Free, no advance registration required.

•

7 p.m., Tuesday, October 5: Capri Glee! Choir Concert. Free, no advance registration required.

•

7 p.m., Wednesday, October 6: #MPLS in Concert. $20, tickets in advance at thecapri.ticketworks.com.

•

7 p.m., Thursday, October 7: First Thursday Films @ the Capri: Summer of Soul presented by the MSP Film Society in partnership with the Capri. Free, advance registration at mspfilm.org.

•

7 p.m., Friday, October 8: SPCO Chamber Music Concert. Free, advance registration at thespco.org.

•

7 p.m., Saturday October 9: Legends @ the Capri, The Big Swang Theory. $25. Tickets in advance at thecapri.ticketworks.com.

•

3 p.m., Sunday, October 10: Legends @ the Capri, The Big Swang Theory. $25. Tickets in advance at thecapri.ticketworks.com.

For more info visit thecapri.org or call 612-618-0219.

“We are so excited to welcome people back into the theater,” said Capri Director James Scott. “The Grand Opening comes at a time when the community needs a space to reconnect, reminisce, and rebuild after all the events of the last two years. The Capri holds great meaning and hope for this community, and we are honored to serve as a welcoming place for all.”

Built in 1927, the Capri is the last of 13 theaters that once graced the Northside of Minneapolis. Improvements include new auditorium seats, more space in the lobby and backstage, the new Paradise Community Hall and a Best Buy Teen Tech Center, among many other remarkable new amenities. Architects retained the intimate feel of the theater and the original stage floor on which Prince performed his first gig as a solo artist. The gallery of treasured Prince photos by Greg Helgeson is still on display as well.

The space was designed to provide the Northside and metro-wide community with countless opportunities to experience and produce art, to create and implement ideas and to Be Together.

The Capri is owned and operated by PCYC, a community-based nonprofit with a rich 67-year history of delivering exceptional education, arts and youth programming to children, families and the North Minneapolis community.

Together with PCYC, the Capri’s mission is to enrich the skills, prospects and spirit of North Minneapolis area youth and adults, in partnership with families and communities.

The Capri Re-opening COVID-19 safety protocols

The safety of the Capri’s guests, performing artists and staff is the highest priority as the Capri is re-opened to the public this fall. The organization will continue to follow all current guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as Minnesota Department of Health guidelines and local requirements from the City of Minneapolis.

Mask Policy: All guests and staff will be required to wear masks inside the Capri, except while eating or drinking. Any other safety protocols will be announced at a later date and posted on the Capri’s website and social media accounts.