Reflective art on display

Visit Webber Park, North Regional, Sumner or Franklin Libraries in October and November to view and participate in the Affirmation Mirrors art installation.

Bayou, Twin Cities based artist and designer, creates mixed media art called Affirmation Mirrors, which are composed of fabric wrapped wood, yarn, mirrors and beads. They are intended to create a community space where we can connect and send messages to our past, present or future selves through reflection, affirmation and gratitude. Participants are invited to reflect with the mirrors, to write or draw an affirmation and to leave an affirmation behind as a part of the community affirmations.