Pump track construction begins at Perkins Hill Park

Following last year’s construction delay at Perkins Hill Park, Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) staff say that construction on the park’s paved pump track is scheduled to begin.

Work begins in September with construction of stormwater infrastructure, with construction on the pump track starting in October. Depending on weather and other factors, the pump track is expected to be complete in late fall.

Due to limited project funds, this initial phase of park improvements includes only the pump track. The planned natural surface trails will be constructed as part of a future phase.

About the pump track: The pump track at Perkins Hill Park will be the first facility of its kind in the Minneapolis park system. Sometimes referred to as an all-wheel park or bike training course, a pump track features circuits of banked turns, mounds and other features that can be used by people of all ages and abilities with any type of bike, scooter, skateboard or glider.

While novices use them to build skills, pump tracks are also a challenging workout for advanced riders, who skip pedaling and maintain momentum with upper- and lower-body pumping motions.