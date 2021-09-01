Open Streets is back this fall

Open Streets Minneapolis events give communities a chance to experience their streets in an exciting, car-free environment.This year, events are back on three routes: Two in South Minneapolis, and one on West Broadway Ave, from Penn to Lyndale Avenues on Saturday, September 11 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

These events close streets to motor vehicle traffic, and open them up for programming and fun from local businesses, residents and community groups. In past years, tens of thousands of people gathered to enjoy the games, live music, vendors, art, and other activities that line each route. More than just a street festival, Open Streets Minneapolis events give a glimpse of what streets could look like if they were designed for the people that bike, walk, and roll along them. These family-friendly events are free to attend and are a great way to get to know your community.

Businesses, organizations, campaigns, and artists make each event truly unique. Local groups can register for a spot on the street to engage with the community and raise awareness about their services. Spaces are available for vendors on the route, as well as vendors based further away. Individuals are also welcome to get involved as artisan market vendors or by volunteering. There are endless possibilities of what you can create on the street! Registration and volunteer opportunities can be found on the event website at openstreetsmpls.org.

These events could not happen without the local partners, sponsors, businesses, and individuals along each route. After a difficult and unpredictable year, events like these are more important than ever. The team at Open Streets Minneapolis looks forward to returning on other routes in the future.

Since 2011, Open Streets Minneapolis has turned city streets into fun, car-free, community-filled spaces. Open Streets Minneapolis is hosted by Our Streets Minneapolis and the City of Minneapolis with support of sponsors and local organizations. Open Streets West Broadway is hosted in partnership with the West Broadway Business & Area Coalition. Each route has unique, exciting programming. Full details: openstreetsmpls.org.

Our Streets Minneapolis is a community driven organization that works for a city where biking, walking, and rolling are easy and comfortable for everyone. Our Streets Minneapolis is the host of Open Streets Minneapolis. Learn more at ourstreetsmpls.org.