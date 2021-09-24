Love books?

The Friends of Webber Park Library is holding a used book sale at Webber Park Library on October 8 and 9.

To help keep everyone safe, the sale will be held outdoors near the Webber Park Library’s covered entryway at 4440 Humboldt Ave. N. Please wear a mask while shopping. Come and browse and meet other readers!

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, October 8, and Saturday, October 9. Members of the Friends of Hennepin County Libraries are welcome to begin shopping at 9:30 a.m.

Donations of fiction and non-fiction books in good condition will be accepted on Thursday, October 7. No textbooks please. Proceeds from the sale support Webber Park Library programs and activities.