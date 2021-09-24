Folks begin voting for mayor, council and changes to city charter

Minneapolis’ Early Vote Center at 980 Hennepin Ave. E. opened its doors on September 17. Voters can begin casting ballots for mayor, City Council and other races before Election Day on Tuesday November 2.

The Early Vote Center makes early in-person voting more convenient for Minneapolis voters. It’s especially helpful to people who need language support or other special accommodations, such as curbside voting. And while we are in a pandemic, voting early can help people avoid lines and crowds at polling places on the day of the election. The Early Vote Center helps voters get extra time, attention and resources more readily than the polls might on Election Day.

Any voter may vote early. Standard hours throughout the absentee voting period are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. During the final two weeks before the election, these hours will be extended and include weekend times. All early voting hours are posted at vote.minneapolismn.gov/voters/vote-early-in-person.

If you are registered to vote at your current address, you do not need to bring ID to vote in person.

You can also register to vote at the Center. You must show proof of residence before voting if you need to register or update your registration, or if you have not voted in the last four years.

You can also vote by mail – it’s easy – but you want to get your application in soon! To get an application for a ballot call 311 or visit vote.minneapolismn.gov/voters/bymail.

The City of Minneapolis reminds eligible voters that planning ahead can save them from standing in long lines on Election Day. You can see your sample ballot at myballotmn.sos.state.mn.us/.

For info visit vote.minneapolismn.gov/voters/vote-early-in-person/ or call 612-673-3000.