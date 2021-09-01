D Line construction update

Construction begins at four new intersections in the next month
Emerson/Fremont & 26th
• Construction began the week of Aug. 16.
• The intersection will be fully closed for 1 month with 2-3 months of lane restrictions following closure.
• Construction will include partial street reconstruction, street pavement, new station platforms, sidewalk, driveway apron, pedestrian ramps, signals, and utility work.
Fremont & 42nd
• Construction will begin the week of Sept. 6.
• The intersection will be fully closed for one month, with 3-4 months of lane restrictions following closure.
• Construction will include partial street reconstruction, new station platforms, sidewalk, driveway apron, pedestrian ramps, signals, and utility work.
Construction continues at these intersections:
Fremont & Dowling
• Construction includes street pavement, new station platforms, sidewalk, pedestrian ramps, signals and utility work.
• Intersection partially closed the week of June 21 with lane restrictions in place for up to four months.
• Crews are completing work on the curb and gutter and began bus pad paving. Crews will continue the bus pad paving and begin electrical work
Emerson/Fremont & Broadway
• Construction includes station platforms, new pedestrian ramps, new signals and sidewalks, street pavement, and utility work.
• Intersection partially closed the week of June 14 with lane restrictions in place for up to four months.
• Crews continued work on the concrete station areas. This work will continue into next week.
Emerson & Plymouth
• Construction includes street pavement, new station platforms, sidewalk, pedestrian ramps, signals, and utility work.
• Intersection partially closed the week of June 12 with lane restrictions in place for up to three months.
• Crews continued work on landscaping around the shelter.
Major construction has been completed at Fremont & 35th Ave. No traffic restrictions in place. Emerson/Fremont & Lowry: No traffic restrictions in place.
Up-to-date information can be found at metrotransit.org/alerts. Subscribe to Rider Alerts for up-to-date information. Experiencing construction issues? Please connect with our construction hotline at 612-568-1038. For more project information, visit metrotransit.org/d-line-project.