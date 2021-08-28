Mission: We aim to promote, facilitate and foster meaningful opportunities for residents and businesses of the neighborhood.

Community Engagement Events:

Thank you to the community for participating in our Ward 4 City Council Candidate Forum on August 25, 2021. Thank you to the wonderful candidates for coming out and engaging in this very informative forum. We would also like to thank our co-hosts, Victory, Cleveland, McKinley, Folwell, Shingle Creek and Webber-Camden Neighborhood Associations/Organizations. We would like to give a special thank you to the Minneapolis School of New Music for the partnership and opening their doors for the community to come in and engage. We also want to give a big thank you to the moderators at the League of Woman Voters along with MCN who livestreamed the event. Thank you everyone.

Please join us Thursday September 16, 2021 for an evening of community fun at our Victory Neighborhood Association Block Party/Ice Cream Social. This will be held at Victory Park next to Loring School. This will be a COVID-19 safe event.

Volunteer Opportunities:

Our Events Committee is seeking volunteers to assist with the upcoming neighborhood events. The events committee meets the third Tuesday of the month. Please reach out to the office if you are interested in getting involved.

Livability Committee is also seeking volunteers. This committee meets on the third Wednesday of the month. Livability committee addresses livability issues through policy change and building community by helping neighborhood blocks and residents become more connected. Please reach out to the office to get involved.

Business Committee is also seeking new members. The business committee works to uplift, support and provide opportunities for our local small businesses, both storefront and homebased. If you are interested in getting involved, please reach out the office. If you would like to have your business included in our business directory, please contact the office.

For a list of our programs, resources and services or to see our calendar for upcoming meetings and neighborhood events, please find us at victoryneighborhood.org.