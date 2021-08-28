*SCNA Neighborhood and Board Meeting

Tuesday, September 14 6:30-8 p.m. Online Zoom Meeting

Register at our website to attend!

This month we invite residents to attend and vote at our SCNA Neighborhood Meeting where we will be discussing local topics and ideas to help us better help the community. For full details see our website.

The Shingle Creek Neighborhood Association is our local place-based neighborhood 501c3 nonprofit working to improve our neighborhood and community. Thank you for your patience as we look to work through these challenging times together.

*SCNA Create a Community Zoom Meetings Third Wednesdays, September 22 6-7:30 p.m.

Where Shingle Creek residents are meeting, and getting to meet each other, to learn about topics, discuss them, grow and stay connected! The meetings will be held on the third Wednesday of the month via Zoom. Register at our website or contact us to join in the fun! Register at our website to attend!

Winter Solstice Luminary Walk and Craft Fare

Friday, December 8 4-8 p.m.

Join us for Creekview Park’s second annual FREE Luminary Walk and Craft Fair event. Individuals and families will walk through the park to view the radiant glow of hundreds of paper luminaries. Don’t forget to make a stop by the craft fair. We will also be collecting food donations for the local food shelf. Volunteers needed!

*All meetings are open to the public *All residents are encouraged to attend .

All reasonable special requests and accommodations (interpreter, ASL, etc.) will be provided, please contact SCNA staff seven days prior to meeting.