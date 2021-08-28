School is starting soon and it’s a good time to think about what we can all do to make this a great school year. For Minneapolis Public Schools the school year starts on September 8 for 1st – 12th grades and September 10 for Pre-K and Kindergarten. While many things will be the same as other school years, there are things that will be different this year.

Because of the Comprehensive District Design that the Minneapolis School Board passed last year, many students may be going to new schools this year. In addition, the COVID pandemic will also dictate some things. Minneapolis Public Schools, as well as other schools, will have mask mandates in place when the school year starts. You may want to have your child wear a mask for longer periods at home so they are ready for wearing it all day at school and on the school bus. While children younger than 12 are not eligible for the COVID vaccine, you should make sure all their other vaccines are up to date before school starts. Also check with your child’s school about the need to return any electronic devices that you’ve had in your home during distance learning.

Many things for this school year will be the same as always. Make sure your child gets a good night’s sleep each night. You may want to start an earlier bed time now so your child gets used to it. Have your child attend school every day, unless they are ill. This is true of online learning as well as in person. See to it your child has breakfast every morning – either at home or at school. Make sure you have contact with your child’s teacher, not only at conference times, but whenever you have concerns about his or her schoolwork. Check your child’s backpack each day for homework, school notices, teacher notes, etc. Have your child read, or read to your child, depending on their age, at least 20 minutes every day.

If you don’t have a child in school, you still are important to our community’s children and our schools. Consider volunteering at your neighborhood school if COVID considerations allows it this school year. Many of our children need extra tutoring or a caring adult to mentor them. You’ll likely find that you will get has much out of your volunteering as the children. School resources are tight so think about making a contribution to a school of either money or supplies. Also consider supporting school fundraisers they may have. If this school year allows for concerts, plays, math competitions, science fairs and art fairs etc., you can also support your local schools by attending them and encouraging the students. Hopefully fans will be allowed at high school sporting events this school year, so don’t forget to attend the games of Henry and North high schools’ sports teams and cheer on our student athletes!

Even with some uncertainties, there are plenty of things we can do to make this a great school year in our community.