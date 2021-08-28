Boys & Girls Clubs receives STEM Grant

(L to R) Senator Bobby Champion, Terryl Brumm, President & CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities and Heidi Mesick, with PhRMA speak to kids at the Jerry Gamble Boys & Girls Club.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities have received an educational grant of $50,000 from the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) to support the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programming they offer.

An event to celebrate the grant was held today at the Jerry Gamble Branch of the Boys & Girls Clubs. The grant from PhRMA will support STEM programming, allowing students to experience hands-on learning opportunities in the STEM fields.

“The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities are incredibly honored to partner with PhRMA in introducing young people to the incredible world of STEM careers available and delivering the impactful STEM programming that make those positions attainable,” said Terryl Brumm, President & CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities. “Strong STEM programming develops the critical thinking, problem solving, decision-making, and technology literacy skills necessary for our youth to succeed in the 21st century.”

“PhRMA represents the country’s top biopharmaceutical research companies that allow the United States to be a leader in innovation, particularly in the fight to combat COVID-19. This program underscores the importance of STEM while creating pathways for students to develop an interest in STEM careers. We are proud to support the Boys & Girls Clubs and their commitment to offering students quality education opportunities,” said Nick McGee, with PhRMA.