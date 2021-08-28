Cold-blooded movement

This article was written by Emily Bowers, Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board Naturalist at North Mississippi Regional Park

The beginning of autumn is a busy time for many of Minnesota’s reptile and amphibian friends. The young of numerous species of snakes and turtles are hatching from nests that were laid at the beginning of the summer. Old and young alike are migrating towards suitable habitat areas for overwintering. People who study reptiles and amphibians refer to these creature as “herps,” short for Herpetofauna from the Greek root herpeton meaning “creeping animal.” While reptiles and amphibians separated from each other around 350 million years ago, scientists still frequently lump them together as an area of study. Get a closer look at reptiles and amphibians by meeting the education animals that live at the Kroening Nature Center. Join us for a Family Funday on Sunday, September 26 from 1-3 p.m. for Hip Herp Hooray. Spend an afternoon learning about local herps, enjoy activities and games, then go on a herp hunt in the park for yourself.

Visit the Kroening Interpretive Center to borrow free outdoor exploration activities and materials through the Adventure Hub! There are a variety of items available for check out, including herping or prairie exploration kits for your chance to search for reptiles and amphibians in the park. Materials must stay within park boundaries and are only available for same day checkout and return. Adventure Hub operates during our regular business hours Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sundays noon-4 p.m. Select Recreation Centers also have materials to borrow, available hours and activities vary depending on the site.

Get outside and into Nearby Nature, with self-directed, nature-based activities designed to enhance the experience of park goers of all ages while exploring parks. All Nearby Nature activities are free and no materials or registration are necessary. Share experiences and photos through #NearbyNatureMpls or send feedback to our email nearbynature@minneapolisparks.org.

School just started, but MEA break is right around the corner. Kids who like the creepy, the crawly and the slimy, can sign up for some gross, spooky fun. We’ll explore outdoors, play games and make art. Nature is full of freaky things that will make your skin crawl, if you dare to find them! This program runs Wednesday, October 20 to Friday, October 22 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Let kids enjoy the outdoors while activating bodies and minds in discovery while on break!

The Kroening Interpretive Center is open, now featuring “Nature in the City,” an exhibit that entices visitors to explore the natural worlds within North Mississippi Regional Park and other urban areas. Grab a nature quest from the front desk then get outside and into an outdoor adventure to discover the wonders of the woods, prairie, and riverfront.

Kroening Interpretive Center September Programs

Nature Nuts: Storybook Stroll – Wednesdays from 9:30-10:30 a.m. $2. Ages 2-8 with an adult.

Bird Watching: Bird Behaviors – Saturday, Sept. 11 from 9-10:30 a.m. Free. Ages 8+.

Campfire Game Night – Thursday, Sept. 16 from 5-7:30 p.m. $2. Ages 6-14.

Nature Art: Seed Mosaics – Saturday, Sept. 18 from 11 a.m.-noon. Free. All ages.

Nature Nuts: Tots Bunches of Butterflies – Sunday, Sept. 19 from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. $2. Ages 2-6 with an adult.

Bonfire Bunch – Tuesday, Sept. 21 from 6:30-8 p.m. $5. All Ages.

Bird Watching: Autumn Birding – Friday, Sept. 24 from 9-10:30 a.m. Free. Ages 18+.

Outdoors: Insects Above & Below – Saturday, Sept. 25 from 1-2:30 p.m. Free. Ages 3+.

Family Funday: Hip Herp Hooray – Sunday, Sept. 26 from 1-3 p.m. Free. All Ages.

Registration is required; sign up for programs at minneapolisparks.org/register.

Do you have a question about nature in your own backyard? Then send it our way by emailing northmississippi@minneapolisparks.org and it could appear in a future article.