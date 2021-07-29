Time to break bread again

This article was written by Meghan Healy

After a long hiatus, Breaking Bread Cafe in North Minneapolis reopened July 14 for takeout and delivery. The team is excited to ease back into operations with a lunchtime menu that showcases the cafe’s classic dishes, like crispy fried chicken and BBQ brisket, sides like mac & cheese and collards, and a selection of fresh salads. Breaking Bread was one of many Minneapolis restaurants forced to stay closed amidst the pandemic. Good news: Indoor dining is slated to return in the coming weeks.

Located at 1210 West Broadway Avenue, Breaking Bread Cafe serves foods from the Black culinary traditions including Cajun, Low Country and West African flavors. In addition to lunch, Breaking Bread Catering is in full swing, with delicious offerings for events of any size.

While walk-in ordering for takeout is an option, for the time being, the gathering space of the cafe, the indoor seats and the meeting space will remain closed. Expanded hours and a grand re-opening event are on the hopeful horizon before the cold weather returns.

The eatery is an offshoot of nonprofit Appetite For Change, (AFC) founded in 2011 with the mission to use food as a tool to create health, wealth and social change in North Minneapolis and beyond. Both cafe and catering operations advance AFC’s mission by providing jobs and opportunities for community connection. While the cafe was closed, AFC kept some staff employed by joining local partners to create ready-made, healthy, restaurant-quality meals to those facing isolation and food insecurity. This was made possible through an initiative called MN Central Kitchen. Breaking Bread still prepares 5,000 meals weekly for distribution to community members. Separately, AFC also provides Community Cooks Meal Boxes delivering locally-sourced ingredients, fresh recipes, and cooking tips to more than 400 households weekly in partnership with Metro Foods Justice Program.

Appetite for Change also oversees the West Broadway Farmers Market (WBFM), a collective of Northside vendors that runs Fridays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Plaza @ the Capri. The market offers fresh produce and locally-made items, including skincare products, fresh-baked treats, ready-made soul food, and spices and preserves, and more. AFC also runs seven urban farm plots and one of only two deep winter greenhouses in Minneapolis, allowing for year-round growing. Produce from these urban farm plots is harvested and sold at the market by youth employed through AFC’s Youth Opportunities and Training Program.

AFC’s President and lifelong Northside resident Tasha Powell shares, “I’ve spent my whole life in North Minneapolis –Northside residents have been through so much, and not just these past 18 difficult months. Our organization has grown, our work remains important and we know the impact is powerful.” Powell adds,“ I cannot wait to join friends and neighbors at Breaking Bread over a great meal, and celebrate just being able to be together again. ”

Visit breakingbreadmn.org.