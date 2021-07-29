Osseo Road reconstruction coming

Hennepin County is preparing to reconstruct Osseo Road (County Road 152) from Penn Avenue (County Road 2) to 49th Ave.

The county is determining other features of the reconstruction. The goals of the design process include: Improving roadway and intersection safety; enhancing traffic operations; and improving the corridor for people biking, walking, rolling, riding the bus and driving.

The existing roadway has reached the end of its service life and is due for replacement. The reconstruction will replace existing pavement, curbs, gutters, sidewalks and storm water structures.

Construction is anticipated to begin next year. More info at hennepin.us/osseoroad.