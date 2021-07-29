North Commons Rec Center & Water Park improvements

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) is moving forward on a project to transform North Commons Recreation Center and Water Park into a Northside hub for community, arts, athletics and recreation. Community engagement begins this summer in and around the park.

A range of planned improvements to the recreation center, water park and parking include:

• Demolition of the current recreation center and construction of a community center to serve various Northside needs, including expanded gym space, community rooms, arts and media spaces, and youth oriented gathering spaces.

• Reconfigured parking in a new location.

• Expansion and reconstruction of the waterpark east of its current location.

Current project activities. Summer community engagement kicks off with MPRB staff and community members out in the park and neighborhood talking with people and gathering ideas for these exciting developments.

Soon, MPRB will issue a Request for Proposals for a design consultant to partner with the community and MPRB staff in the detailed design of the project.

Although formal meetings are not yet scheduled, anyone interested in this project can: Sign up for North Commons improvements project updates; take an online North Commons survey; keep an eye out for MPRB staff in the park this summer. Visit the project website for info: minneapolisparks.org/park_care__improvements/park_projects/current_projects/north_commons_community_center_and_waterpark/.