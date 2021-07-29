Farwell Park seeks feedback

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) hosted an in-person, outdoor open house on July 20 to kick off Farwell Park’s improvement project. Folks were invited to help determine which improvements should be prioritized. The MPRB is starting the first phases of implementation of the park projects identified in the Farwell Park Plan as part of the North Service Area Master Plan.

If you didn’t make it to the open house you can still give your feedback. Take an online community survey and share your opinions and preferences; survey results will help prioritize and design park improvements. Go to the Farwell Park survey at surveymonkey.com/r/JVWN3JV.