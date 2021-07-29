Dream Shop grand opening

A new gift shop is coming to North Minneapolis and you’re all invited to the grand opening. This new shop at 3701 Fremont Ave. N will feature amazing products from local entrepreneurs, makers and artists with a variety of amazing stuff for you to enjoy!

So stop by on Saturday or Sunday, August 21 and 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., for food, music, door prizes and more; and check out all the wares. Connect with your neighbors and support local artists, makers and entrepreneurs!

Have questions or want more info? Contact Markella Smith at TheDreamShopMpls@gmail.com. Follow us on FB & IG @TheDreamShopMpls.