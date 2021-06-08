Thanks for the memories

Camden Pet Hospital is under new ownership! I have been at Camden for over 30 years and purchased the practice in 1994. We were in the corner building (1401 44th) and I had dreams of change and improvements. Gradually, with the help of the community, I was able to turn those dreams into reality. We even moved next door to 1405!

I will miss kittens growing into adult cats, then seniors, puppies growing into adults and becoming family members, and the friends and connections made over the last 30 years.

There have been many changes in veterinary medicine since 1988. It has been important to try to grow and change with “the times.” It has also been important to remember who we serve and have care and compassion for all. Corporations are buying out individual practitioners and changing the focus of veterinary medicine. Some things are helpful, some are not.

I felt strongly about continuing Camden Pet Hospital as an independent practice and not a corporate business. So, I waited, declined corporate invitations, and am grateful and proud to have Dr. Anna Ruelle take over as the new owner of Camden. She brings neighborhood commitment, new knowledge and passion to this place I called “home” for many years.

Thank you for allowing me to be a part of this community! I am so grateful! Please welcome Dr. Anna.

Cynthia Fetzer, DVM

Camden Pet Hospital