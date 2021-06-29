Ready for a splashtastic summer?

Here’s what to know, before you go to MPRB pools, water parks and beaches! With dozens of wading pools, 12 beaches, two water parks, and the nation’s first natural swimming pool, Minneapolis parks provide all kinds of water fun.

The Webber Natural Swimming Pool is open now through September 6, 1-7 p.m., Tuesdays through Sundays (closed Mondays). North Commons Water Park is open now through September 6 from 1-7 p.m.

Park wading pools are open now from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, through September 6. They’re free to use. But keep in mind there are no lifeguards: keep safety in mind while enjoying the pools.

Find real-time updates map at minneapolisparks.org/pools.

Go deeper! Swim lessons, open swim. MPRB’s Water Activities page offers dozens of options for recreation and exploration: Year-round and summer-only swim lessons, log-rolling, open swim club, youth rowing, canoeing, sailing, paddleboard and other classes, lessons and clubs. Go to minneapolisparks.org.