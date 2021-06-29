Need to report theft or property damage?

The City of Minneapolis is changing the way residents report non-violent, non-emergency theft and property damage not in progress. Now non-police City employees at 311 will take these reports from Minneapolis residents instead of 911 dispatching Minneapolis Police officers.

You can report theft or property damage in two ways: Submit an online report or call 311.

Minneapolis 311 takes calls from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Friday but you need to call between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. to make a theft or property damage report. If you need to make a report outside these hours or on holidays, you can submit your report online; call back during those hours; or leave a voicemail for a callback within three business days.

You will receive an incident case number when you file a report whether you submit your report online or 311. The quickest way to generate an incident case number for your report is to file it online, minneapolismn.org.

If the theft or property damage is occurring at the time of the call, call 911.

This is a service change aligned with the City’s work around seeking alternatives to police response. The goal is to reduce administrative capacity for police and improve service experiences. Results of the program will be assessed throughout the year. Visit the City website for info about alternatives to police response.