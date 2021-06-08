Looking forward

Hello, and thank you for welcoming me so warmly to my new home here at Camden Pet Hospital. I am a so excited and humbled to take the reins here as Dr. Fetzer’s successor. We have been friends and colleagues as practice owners for many years.

I am a long-time resident of Northeast Minneapolis and for nearly 10 years I owned and operated a hospital similar to Camden Pet out in the southwest metro. I loved being an owner and a veterinarian at that countryside practice, and I was able to help grow the practice and bring it up to date with “the times” by modernizing the standard of medicine. Eventually however, the nearly hour-long daily commute was just too much, and I didn’t want to leave the Minneapolis neighborhood we love so much. I was fortunate to reconnect with Dr. Fetzer and Camden over the last year and find a serendipitous opportunity for each of us. Dr. Fetzer can enjoy a well-earned and long-awaited retirement, and I have the wonderful opportunity to pick up where she left off and turn my dreams to a reality as well.

I will continue to serve the Camden Community in a way Dr. Fetzer would be proud of. I know I have big shoes to fill, but I will strive to do my best to continue to grow and change with the times while providing care and compassion for all, just as Dr. Fetzer did.

Thank you again for your kind welcome and for the kindness and compassion you have given to our entire team here at Camden Pet Hospital during this difficult past year. I look forward to meeting so many of you in person in the coming year.

Dr. Anna Ruelle,

Camden Pet Hospital