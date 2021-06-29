D line station construction update

The D Line rapid transit station construction is progressing: 11 stations are now under construction, five additional stations begin within the next month.

Construction on five new intersections will begin soon. Dates are ‘forecasts’ and are subject to change based on weather and unforeseen conditions.

Emerson/Fremont and Broadway: Construction began mid-June. The intersection will be partially closed for 3-4 months, with lane restrictions in place. Construction will include station platforms, new pedestrian ramps, new signals and sidewalks, street pavement and utility work.

Fremont and Dowling: Construction began the week of June 21. The intersection will be partially closed for 3-4 months, with lane restrictions in place. Construction will include station platforms, new pedestrian ramps, new signals and sidewalks, street pavement and utility work.

Construction continues at Emerson/Fremont and Lowry: Construction includes station platforms, new sidewalk, new pedestrian signals, utility work and new street pavement. Intersections are partially closed, with lane closures in place for up to four months. Crews continued work on the concrete shelter areas and landscaping.

Fremont and 35th Ave: Construction includes station platforms, new sidewalk, new pedestrian signals and ramps, street pavement and utility work. Crews began electrical work.

Major construction has completed at Fremont and Plymouth. Work on Emerson and Plymouth has not started.

