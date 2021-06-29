A night to gather with your neighbors

National Night Out (NNO) takes place every year on the first Tuesday in August. Due to the pandemic most events weren’t held last year, but this year it’s back on Tuesday, August 3. Events are held in neighborhoods across the city. Our city leads the nation for NNO participation. Every year, thousands of residents take part in the festivities.

Holding a NNO gathering gives you and your neighbors a reason to have a social gathering with your neighbors; a chance to get to know each other and your local police officers; and time to build important relationships that keep your neighborhood safe.

Each neighborhood/block plans its own event. Examples include: Block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, youth activities and public info events.

Make a plan for your neighborhood. Submit your application. Enjoy your get-together. Get info and register at minneapolismn.gov/government/programs-initiatives/nno.

Find out if your neighborhood is having NNO block club events; contact the organizations.