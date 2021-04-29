Update on the Blue Line Extension

The Metropolitan Council and Hennepin County recently released revised route options for the planned Metro Blue Line Light Rail Extension, which will connect communities from Downtown Minneapolis northwest to Brooklyn Park. It will not go through Camden.

Based on community input, technical considerations and past project work, they believe these routes present the best opportunities to deliver a light rail project that maximizes community benefits and connects even more people to jobs, education, healthcare and other key destinations. They are also consistent with the project principles adopted by the Corridor Management Committee in December 2020.

These routes are intended to advance a conversation many years in the making with the goal of identifying a single community-supported route by the end of this year to advance through official design and review processes.

For general info visit metrocouncil.org/Transportation/Projects/Light-Rail-Projects/METRO-Blue-Line-Extension.aspx.

Note: You can also find out more at the Northside Economic Opportunity Network (NEON) and West Broadway Business & Area Coalition’s (WBC) next Northside Business Virtual Luncheon on May 20. This month’s topic is Planning Zoning & Development: BLRT, Northside Development Updates. Panelists (TBA) will give updates on both the Blue Line Extension as well as upcoming Northside developments.

Watch virtually: The panel discussion will be published by the end of the following month on WBC/NEON’s Facebook and website. Be sure to RSVP to be added to their email lists.

Northside Business Luncheons are monthly gatherings for networking and info on select topics with lunch provided from local restaurants and caterers in Minneapolis. Co-hosted by the West Broadway Business & Area Coalition (WBC) and the Northside Economic Opportunity Network (NEON). Check the FB event page for reference: facebook.com/events/1650168991860272.