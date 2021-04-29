Stay in the know about the City of Minneapolis government

I have been proofreading the Camden Community News (CCN) for about three years now. I always learn something new about our community. When it comes up in conversation with friends, I generally say that the great thing about reading every article in the paper is that I know about everything that is going on.

I need to stay mindful though that our paper is a community newspaper. Its purpose is to deliver information relevant to our community of Camden Community neighborhoods. There is so much more happening in Minneapolis than what a monthly communication can cover. The urgent issues when our articles are written may be old news by the time you receive your paper in the mail. So how can we stay in the know about decisions being made that may affect you or your neighbors, your wallet or take-home pay, or be a change that needs more input from Minneapolis residents – include our neighborhoods?

Right now, my interest lies in some of the work being done by the City Council – specifically the Charter Commission. This has been an ongoing project for almost one year. My information comes from minneapolismn.gov/government/ based on the following projects the City Council is working on as it relates to the structure of our City government.

Current Proposals – City of Minneapolis (minneapolismn.gov)

minneapolismn.gov/government Click on boards-and-commissions, then charter-commission, then current-proposals.

Government structure charter amendment

This is a proposed charter amendment initiated by the City’s Charter Commission, to be referred to voters on the November 2021 ballot. It proposes to establish a government structure that clearly defines and separates power between an executive mayor and a legislative council. See Government structure proposal (CH2021-00012).

Public safety charter amendment

This is a proposed charter amendment initiated by the City Council to be referred to voters on the November 2021 ballot. It proposes removing the Police Department as a stand-alone charter department and creating a new public safety department, which would include law enforcement. See Public safety charter amendment (2021-00105).

If you want to follow this work or any other projects the City Council is involved in go to one website: minneapolismn.gov.

At the bottom right side of the webpage, you will find a section titled Follow & Share . A blue section allows you to “Sign Up for News & Alerts.”

I get a daily email that contains links to the Charter Commission's drafted documents, notices of upcoming meetings, even ways to join "public" meetings by phone or online.

If you prefer phone apps, you can check out the options for Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and/or Council TV.

Look at the City’s website and see what interests you. We gain a little sense of control when we can provide feedback on issues that are being considered. If we wait until it’s put on a ballot and/or actually enacted, we let others make decisions without considering our point of view.