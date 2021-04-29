Register to vote — again?

The first in a series of articles about the 2021 Municipal Elections brought to you by the League of Women Voters Minneapolis.

Believe it or not, 2021 is an election year in Minneapolis — a very important election year. The mayor and every City Council seat will be on the ballot in addition to members of the Park Board and the Board of Estimate and Taxation. There may also be proposed amendments to the City Charter that could affect policing and the structure of city government.

Do you need to register to vote? Maybe.

You are eligible to vote in Minneapolis if you are a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years of age on election day, a resident of Minneapolis for at least 20 days and have finished all parts of any felony sentence.

You need to register if you have: moved or changed your name since the last election; or not voted in the past four years. You can register to vote when you renew your Minnesota Driver’s License or State ID, and you do not have to declare party affiliation.

You can check your registration status at mnvotes.sos.state.mn.us/VoterStatus.aspx

If you are not currently registered to vote, but you qualify, you can register online or download a paper form which is available in 12 languages. If you or someone you know has a question or needs assistance, call the City of Minneapolis Help Line: 311.