Great Blue Herons rookery

This brief was written by Donna Seline

We all remember the devastation of the tornado that ripped through the Camden Community on May 22 2011 and also destroyed the Great Blue Heron rookery just north of the Camden Bridge. But the herons returned and set up a new rookery just north of the Lowry Avenue Bridge.

They’ve been busy this spring rebuilding their nests on the two small islands in the Mississippi River. One has to wonder if any of the rescued babies from the tornado might be among those nesting here now? Photo by Donna Seline.