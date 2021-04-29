Minneapolis City Council released the below statement on April regarding the Department of Justice Investigation.

“We fully support the Department of Justice investigation of the Minneapolis Police Department. As we did when the Minnesota Department of Human Rights brought a similar civil investigation, we welcome the opportunity for the Department of Justice to use the full weight of its authority to hold the Minneapolis Police Department accountable for any and all abuses of power and harms to our community and stand ready to aid in this process as full partners.

The City Council’s oversight of the Minneapolis Police Department has been historically constrained by the City Charter and state law and we welcome new tools to pursue transformational, structural changes to how the City provides for public safety. We look forward to doing this critical work with every tool available.”