You can buy a $25 tree starting in March

Minneapolis property owners will soon be able to order a 5- to 8-foot tree for $25 each to plant on their private property. This year, Minneapolis property owners in Green Zones, rental property owners and property owners who haven’t gotten a tree in the City Trees program in the last two years will get a chance to order a tree earlier.

The 2,000 trees in 24 varieties this year include large and medium shade trees, fruit trees, evergreens and smaller flowering trees. Comparable trees cost about $125 at a nursery.

Tiered purchasing windows

1. Green Zones property owners can order up to three trees starting at 8 a.m. Monday, March 8. They just fill out a separate order for each tree.

2. Rental property owners citywide can order one tree per property, maximum of 10 properties, starting at 8 a.m. Monday, March 8. They just fill out a separate order for each tree.

3. Minneapolis property owners who haven’t received a tree from the Minneapolis tree sale in the last two years, who aren’t in a Green Zone, can order one tree per address starting at 8 a.m. Monday, March 15.

4. All Minneapolis property owners can order one tree per address starting at 8 a.m. Monday, March 22.

Purchasing will close April 16 or when the trees run out, whichever is first.

• Low-cost trees are available first-come, first-served.

• People will need to pick up their tree May 15, 16 or 17 (subject to change). Location is to be determined and will be emailed to people who bought a tree. Volunteers onsite will help load each new tree and a complimentary bag of mulch into vehicles on request.

People can find more information and order their tree through Tree Trust.

In the past 16 years, the City Trees program has provided approximately 20,000 trees for planting on private property. Since 2006, the City of Minneapolis has funded the City Trees program, a low-cost way for folks to help the city’s tree canopy grow and enjoy all the benefits of trees.

Trees help filter pollutants out of the air and reduce the heat island effect in a city. They save energy by providing shade in the summer and protecting against wind in the winter. Trees reduce the amount of stormwater runoff into lakes and rivers. They even help reduce stress. Larger trees provide more benefits than smaller trees.