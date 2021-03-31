Talented award winner

This article was written by Stephanie Gruver

Congratulations to Webber-Camden resident Casey Fritz, known professionally as Malibu Casey, for receiving both the Fashion Icon and Drag Royal awards at the 2nd Annual Loring Collective awards program.

Per Creative Director and Co-Founder Tony Burton, the Loring Collective, founded in August 2019 by local LGBTQ+ individuals, is a Twin Cities nonprofit organized primarily to empower queer creatives. The Loring Collective wants to provide a platform for networking, collaboration, communication and assistance to queer creatives across various artistic mediums.

For info on the Loring Collective visit at loringcollective.com. Follow Malibu Casey on Instagram at malibu_casey or visit malibucasey.com.