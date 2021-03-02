Spring adult sports registration begins

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) opened spring adult sports registration on February16. Mark your calendars, get your squad together and prepare to sign up for a league or lesson to stay active and healthy while following all Minnesota Department of Health safety guidelines.

The following sports leagues and programs will be available: Basketball, indoor broomball, indoor soccer, kickball, sand volleyball, softball and tennis lessons.

So choose MPRB Athletics and get out on the field or court in the spring! Visit minneapolisparks.org/ to find info on any of the recreation opportunities listed above.

Sports officials needed!

The MPRB is always looking to hire more officials for any of the sports listed above! Earn extra cash and stay involved in the sports you love! For info go to teamsideline.com/sites/minneapolisparks/.