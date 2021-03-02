Shingle Creek Volunteer Stars

Shingle Creek Neighborhood Association invites community members to nominate individuals and/or groups for Volunteer Stars recognition during National Volunteer Week from April 7-13. The Volunteer Stars campaign is an opportunity to recognize volunteers for their valuable contributions to an organization or community. The campaign also promotes a greater awareness of volunteer engagement in Shingle Creek.

Nomination forms are available at facebook.com/ShingleCreekNA. Forms may also be requested by calling 612-524-9632. Completed nomination forms are due by March 31.

Volunteer Stars will be recognized during the Annual Meeting on April 13, and nominees will receive a certificate from Shingle Creek Neighborhood Association congratulating them on their service. For info contact Shingle Creek Neighborhood Association at mpls.scna@gmail.com or 612-524-9632.