Hope Totes and 400 shoes for Sojourner Students

In late January,Samaritan’s Feet distributed approximately 400 pairs of shoes to students at Sojourner Truth Academy. Each recipient received a “Hope Tote” drawstring book bag that contains a new pair of athletic shoes, socks, hygiene kit (toothbrush, toothpaste, shampoo, soap, comb, alcohol wipe, mask and washcloth), and a “Hope Note” with an encouraging message submitted online from Samaritan’s Feet supporters.

On January 28, from 4-6 p.m. at Sojourner Truth Academy, Coach McKenzie’s North Community High School boys’ basketball team players and staff helped pack and prepare the Hope Totes. Sojourner students will get the shoes as they return to in-person learning.

“Samaritan’s Feet, who has served at our school the past three years, commitment to Sojourner Truth Academy’s school community and scholars is unmatched! Even during a global pandemic, they are willing to come alongside us and meet the needs of our scholars by donating a new pair of shoes, socks and a Hope Tote. We are grateful for their continued partnership,” said Julie Guy, Executive Director, Sojourner Truth Academy.

This event was part of the National Day of Service campaign, serving a total of over 7,000 individuals by Samaritan’s Feet, and is funded through a multi-year MLK Day grant received from AmeriCorps, the federal agency for volunteering and service. Observed each year on the third Monday in January as “a day on, not a day off,” MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities.