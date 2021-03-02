Henry High and North High students and staff continue winter fun at Theodore Wirth Park

The Loppet Foundation and two Northside schools, Henry and North, continue to carry out their partnership providing free outdoor winter activities of tubing, snowshoeing, skiing and snowboarding at Theodore Wirth Park. The three-hour Wednesday sessions for students and staff start at 1 p.m.

Participants may use the equipment provided on site or they can bring their own. No transportation is provided by the Minneapolis School District; however, the city bus (#7) makes a stop at the Loppet building at 1301 Theodore Wirth Parkway.

Students interested in participating can sign up by going to a Google document form available in individual Google classrooms from their school sites. All students have to sign a waiver form and follow COVID-19 protocols such as wearing a facemask and staying 6 feet apart to ensure a safe and secure experience. A special added feature is that there are credit recovery opportunities for activity participation.

“A primary purpose of this initiative,” according to Shawn Shipman, one of 13 Public Safety and Support Specialists with Minneapolis Public Schools, “is to provide opportunities for Northside youth to bond with one another. As of now, students are participating from North and Henry High Schools building new relationships and having fun doing so.”

For more info or if you have any questions call Shawn Shipman, 612-986-8655.

One of Shawn’s favorite quotes: “The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character, that is the goal of true education.”

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.