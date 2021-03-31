A hardy Northside book club

COVID hasn’t curtailed them. Masked and distanced, with fans in summer and patio heaters in winter…no Zoom or cancelled meetings…this book club has continued to meet the first Wednesday of each month.

The book club began meeting in 1988 at Webber Library, then moved to North Regional Library and now at a private patio!

Historical fiction is probably their favorite genre, but any topic or title might grab their interest. In March they were reading AKIN by Emma Donoghue (set in NY and Nice, France). Other recent titles include The Yonahlossee Riding Camp for Girls by Anton DiSclafanil, and the Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes.

Before the pandemic they took turns bringing treats, now they each being their own. When meeting rooms open up (when the pandemic wanes) they will be back at North Regional Library.

Pictured (left to right) are booklovers Phyllis Fahey, Mary Rice, Joanne With, Kate Petersen and Marilyn Borea. Absent Ruth Kroening.