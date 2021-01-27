North Regional Library is reopening!

An 11-month renovation project at North Regional Library is now complete. The library will reopen for Grab and Go service on February 7 at noon. Patrons can make short visits to retrieve holds, return books, browse the collection or use library computers.

Hennepin County libraries are operating at limited capacity. In accordance with state and county COVID-19 regulations, visitors must wear face coverings that cover the mouth and nose.

North Regional Library, 1315 Lowry, will be open Sunday through Thursday: