New North Minneapolis riverfront overlook scheduled to open this spring

26th Avenue North Overlook construction update

A new Mississippi River overlook opens this spring at 26th Avenue North! The oval-shaped overlook platform centers around a 35-foot-tall riverfront beacon that leans toward the water, creating a new river experience and trail connection on the North Minneapolis riverfront with project partner Minneapolis Parks Foundation.

The overlook decking combines steel grates and sustainable Black Locust wood planks and the railing includes metal artwork created by Juxtaposition Arts, a teen-staffed art and design center located nearby.

Play netting surrounds the beacon in the middle of the overlook, allowing people to suspend themselves over the riverbank below. With funding from the Mississippi Watershed Management Organization, the shoreline has been stabilized and rehabilitated with new native vegetation planted as a living alternative to an armored shoreline for long-term erosion control.

The overlook is located at the east end of the recently completed reconstruction of 26th Avenue North, which included a new off-street trail connecting the river to Theodore Wirth Regional Park across North Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) was pleased to receive a $3 million grant in the 2020 state bonding bill to help build another trail connection between the overlook and Ole Olson Park, located just to the south along the river. The MPRB has begun exploring options to make that connection underneath the railroad bridge between the two riverfront destinations.

Tree planting, landscaping and lighting installation need to be completed in the spring before the overlook opens to the public. Stay tuned for an announcement about a grand opening event celebrating the completion of this wonderful new riverfront park space with project partner Minneapolis Parks Foundation!

The 26th Avenue North Overlook will link North Minneapolis to the Mississippi River through an iconic new park destination that includes a trail loop, gathering space and riverfront beacon.

To learn more about this project and others, minneapolisparks.org/planning.