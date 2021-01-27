Home for Good helps families transition from homeless to stable housing

Each year 1,400 families and individuals in the greater Twin Cities transition from homelessness to stable housing, yet many don’t have the essential items they need for a safe and stable home.

Greater Twin Cities United Way’s “Home for Good” initiative – with Bremer Bank as the presenting sponsor – aims to change that by welcoming home 850 local families with household supply kits. Assembled by volunteers at their homes, the kits include a total of 36,000 items such as hand-made fleece blankets, cooking utensils and cleaning and hygiene supplies.

Twenty-five nonprofits picked up the 850 kits at Greater Twin Cities United Way in December , among them were our Northside community folks at Avenues for Youth, Project for Pride in Living, the Link and YMCA. Info: gtcuw.org/event/home-for-good-drop-off .