Share feedback on proposed 2021 City budget at upcoming public hearings

There are two upcoming online public hearings for people to share thoughts on Mayor Jacob Frey’s recommended 2021 City Budget. Online public hearings: 6:05 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, and 6:05 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9. Comments can also be submitted online at the City’s website, minneapolismn.gov.

Comments submitted online will be entered into the public record and shared with the mayor and council members. The City Council is scheduled to vote on adopting the budget on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

Mayor Jacob Frey’s proposed $1.5 billion budget calls for a 5.75 percent maximum levy increase. With a 12 percent increase in the overall tax base growth, three-quarters of Minneapolis residential property owners will see a decrease in their property tax bills with the median-valued household set to experience a $59 yearly decrease. Visit the City’s website minneapolismn.gov to learn more about the mayor’s recommended budget, key dates in the approval process, FAQs and more. You can also watch a series of videos on the City’s budget process