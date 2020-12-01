Officer Mike is retiring

I heard that Officer Mike Kirchen from the Bike Cops for Kids was looking at retiring in December and just knew I had to write a bit about him.

He is affectionately known by children (and adults) far and wide as “Officer Mike.” I met him in the summer of 2009 when he and Officer Mark Klukow formed the Bike Cops for Kids program. They were both school resource officers who wanted a way to stay connected with all the students they built relationships with during the school year. They built this project with an idea to use bike helmets to connect with Northside kids.

While the program started in North Minneapolis, it eventually became citywide. Over the years Bike Cops for Kids have coordinated community bike rides, provided helmets, water bottles, and even some bikes, and taken our community’s youth to excellent events around Minneapolis on occasion, including Twins baseball games.

Officer Mike, along with others, has also handed out school supplies, books, basketballs, footballs, ice cream, winter gloves and more. More importantly, these bike cops have shot hoops, played pick up football, jumped rope, waded in pools and many other ordinary activities all while building positive relationships with community children.

Through all these years, Officer Mike has been the one constant figure in all of this. On a personal note, I am grateful for his visiting the classroom I worked in, handing out ice cream at our NNO block club party, being part of Holiday on 44th, and much more. I have no doubt he will be missed by many in the community, but none more so than the kids.

Congratulations on your retirement Officer Mike! We will miss you!