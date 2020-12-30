Have your say on the draft Upper Harbor plan Comment period open until January 15

The City is seeking input on the redevelopment plan for the Upper Harbor Terminal site on the Mississippi River in North Minneapolis – a 48-acre City-owned site formerly home to a barge shipping terminal.

You can comment on the Upper Harbor Draft Coordinated Plan by taking an online survey on the project website, upperharbormpls.com, by January 15. An online open house on the plan is expected in early January.

The redevelopment of the Upper Harbor will connect North Minneapolis to the Mississippi River, retain public ownership of the land, and include a new 19-acre park, the Community Performing Arts Center, a health and wellness hub and new affordable housing. It will also provide commercial spaces for local businesses, opportunities for a community-based organization to own or manage commercial real estate and bring 300 living wage jobs to the Northside.

The City of Minneapolis and Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board have been engaged with North and Northeast neighborhoods on redevelopment planning for the Upper Harbor site since 2015. The City Council also established the Upper Harbor Terminal Collaborative Planning Committee in 2019 to work in partnership with the City and the development team, led by United Properties, to refine the Council-approved Concept Plan into the Coordinated Plan for redevelopment of the site.

Community engagement has resulted in a plan focused on the following values and priorities: economic inclusion, anti-displacement and anti-gentrification, wealth creation and community ownership, affordable housing, environmental justice and sustainability, and mobility and public space.

The Minneapolis City Council is expected to review the Upper Harbor Terminal Coordinated Plan for approval this February.

To learn more about the plan and take the online survey, visit the project website upperharbormpls.com.