Addressing equity through renewable energy

This article was written by Kristel Porter

MN Renewable Now (MRN), a North Minneapolis based nonprofit, is offering extremely low cost solar installations for 24 homes located within the 55411 zip code of North Minneapolis through their Solstar Project.

MRN is implementing this project through a partnership with Solstar Finance and various supporters through Crowdfunding. MRN is currently sending out applications to those who take the survey on their site mnrenewablenow.org/solstar.

MRN already started solar assessments and aims to start the installs in spring 2021. All participants are required to pay a $100 solar assessment fee in order to move forward with the installations. Panels will be owned by Solstar Finance for six years until the investors are fully paid off by tax and solar credits. The property owners will have the opportunity to receive ownership of the solar installation through a deed transfer at that time. Once MRN has completed this project, they aim to open up this opportunity to the entire Northside. If you would like to participate or support this project visit the MN Renewable Now at mnrenewablenow.org.