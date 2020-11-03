Tired of cooking? Want something tasty from a local business?

Talk food – really eclectic delicious food. You can’t travel outside the USA these days but you can get great food right around the corner here in Camden.

The following are some great Camden eateries to get some good eats – for you, your family, friends and coworkers. They might not be open for sit down meals during this COVID-19 pandemic, but most do offer takeout, pick-up and/or delivery! And many use food delivery services like Grubhub, Doordash, etc.

And hey — what’s better than the gift of food – especially nowadays. Shop local and support our local businesses – they need it. Check them out and make your holiday shopping easy – stop by and pick up a gift card!

Tootie’s on Lowry, 2706 Lowry, 612-529-0200, tootiesonlowry.com

Lowry Café, 2307 Lowry, 612-677-2233, lowrycafe.com

Jordan Grocery and Deli, 1507 Lowry, 612-529-9126

Gold Star Foods, 818 Lowry, 612-521-1555

E&L Market & Deli, 1112 Lowry

Bangkok Market, 3100 N Lyndale, 612-521-6711

Banana Blossom, 1724 Lowry, 612-287-1259, bananablossommn.com

Good Deal Oriental Food, 1800 Lowry, 612-521-5663

Mykonos Coffee and Grill, 4171 Lyndale, 612-367-4676,

Joy Luck Restaurant, 4201 Webber Pkwy, 612-287-0005, joyluckmn.net

City Afrique, 4326 Lyndale, 612-353-6084, ordercityafriquerestaurant.com

Northside Steak House, 4330 Lyndale, 612-353-6804, places.singleplatform.com

Guy-am West Indian Grocery, 4539 Lyndale, 612-522-9222

Camden Tavern and Grill, 4601 Lyndale, 612-529-4490 camdentavernandgrill.com/

Firebox Deli, 4707 N Lyndale, 612-521-8206, Ave, places.singleplatform.com

El Burrito Cubano, 4729 Lyndale, 612,588-7580,

Corner Coffee Camden, 4155 Thomas, 612-404-4348, corner.coffee/camden

Tori’s 44, 2203 44th Ave, 612-345-7078, tori44.square.site

Emily’s Cafe, 2144 44th Ave, 612-522-8975,

Lowry Grocery & Deli, 628 Lowry, 612-529-6000

The Thirsty Whale Bakery, 4149 Fremont, 612-259-7168, thirstywhalebakery.com

North Market, 1700 44th Ave, mynorthmarket.org

So Lo Grocery, 3111 Emerson