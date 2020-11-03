PCYC Executive Director Anne Long to retire

PCYC (Plymouth Christian Youth Center) in North Minneapolis has announced that Anne Long, the executive director of PCYC, will retire from the agency after a new executive director is named in the coming months.

Anne Long has been honored to serve PCYC for 47 years, with over two decades as executive director. Under her leadership, PCYC made an $18 million investment in the agency’s campus in North Minneapolis, including the most recent $12.5 million renovation and expansion of the historic Capri Theater. Long also directed the agency’s significant growth in youth, education and arts programming including the redesign of the PCYC alternative school into the PYC Arts & Technology High School, and the development of Bright Futures K-5 Enrichment and Capri programming.

“The PCYC board and I are thrilled for Anne Long to begin her well-deserved retirement in the next few months. Along with stellar program leadership, she’s guided us through two major building development projects, positioning the agency for a strong, bright future. Through all of these initiatives and changes we’ve known that we were in capable hands with Anne as our leader,” said Karen Polzin, PCYC Board President.

Karl Reichert, Executive Director of the Textile Center and former Director of the Capri, adds, “For those of us who have had the privilege of working with Anne Long during her long career, she has been a source of inspiration as well as a mentor and friend. Anne is a nonprofit leader who possesses a rare combination of integrity, wisdom, and tenacity. She is a community builder, and PCYC’s programs and its campus in North Minneapolis, including the expanded Capri, will be her legacy.”

Long currently serves on the Boards of the Northside Achievement Zone (NAZ), the MACC Alliance of Connected Communities, and the Metropolitan Federation of Alternative Schools. She was honored as Outstanding Fund Raising Executive of the year in 2009 by the Minnesota Chapter of the Association of Fund Raising Professionals; as the West Broadway Business Association Person of the Year in 2004, and as 2004 Public Citizen of the Year for outstanding service to the community on behalf of the vulnerable populations by the National Association of Social Workers, Minnesota Chapter. Anne and her family have lived in North Minneapolis for 45 years.