International Day of Non-Violence celebrated

This article was written by Deanna Averill

It was a crisp evening in October when neighbors gathered around Shingle Creek Ponds at 52ND and Upton Avenues to celebrate the International Day of Nonviolence. Neighbors came out in unity and jubilation to support each other during these difficult days. Everyone one, young and old, socially distanced and wore a mask. They were greeted to the musical tunes from the Guzman family and the flutes from Hopewell Music Cooperative North. It was delightful to see the children playing outside and making new friends. A generous donation of lemonade and cookies from Cookie Cart were enjoyed by nearly 50 people, adults and children. Look for future events at the Ponds hosted by Shingle Creek Neighborhood Association in 2021.