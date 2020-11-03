Grants to provide food, job access to low-income folks

In the face of COVID-19, civil unrest and the resulting economic challenges, accessing food and food-related jobs is a growing concern in North Minneapolis, an area that consistently is challenged by some of the highest rates of poverty in the Twin Cities.

As a result, Greater Twin Cities United Way launched the “Nourishing Resilient Community Food Systems” grant program in honor of the United Nations’ 75th World Food Day – a day when people around the globe commit to raising awareness of hunger* and hunger-relieving strategies.

Greater Twin Cities United Way’s funding includes $250,000 in grants to further the work of nonprofits leveraging food innovation efforts in North Minneapolis, including urban gardening, mobile markets, community supported agriculture (CSA) programs, food entrepreneurship, hydroponics projects and more. The funding will serve immigrant and refugee residents as well as Black, Indigenous and People of Color with low incomes with the goal of supporting a healthy, equitable and resilient local food system in North Minneapolis.

“These grants will support the innovative work already happening as well as the continued resiliency in North Minneapolis,” said John Wilgers, President and CEO of Greater Twin Cities United Way. “Importantly, the funding will help residents access healthy and affordable food and provide opportunities to build wealth through food-related jobs as well as ownership in shifting policies to address food access disparities.”

The organizations receiving funding for their innovative work include: Appetite for Change, Food Group, NoMi Roots, Northside Economic Opportunity Network, Pillsbury United Communities, Project Sweetie Pie, and Urban Strategies.

The work of these organizations builds on previous Greater Twin Cities United Way’s community food security efforts and the Full Lives initiative.