Webber extends library hours for homework help and resources

Some Hennepin County Library locations have new hours expanding our services into evenings and weekends and Webber Library is included.

In order to retain physical distancing, the building still has reduced capacity and reduced services. At Webber Park Library we are offering short Grab and Go visits and access to library computers, printing, photocopying and faxing. Masks are required, and computer sessions are limited to one hour at this time. Need library services but don’t want to come inside the library? Call 612-543-6750 to learn about other options.

Free online tutoring for all ages! Available on computers in the library or at home with your Hennepin County Library card. Tutors are available online every day from 1-11 p.m. Get help from a tutor in English or Spanish.

Webber Park Library hours are now Tuesdays 9-5, Wednesdays 9-5, Thursdays noon-8, Fridays 9-5 and Saturdays 9-5. Closed Sundays and Mondays. Contact hclib.org/ for more info.