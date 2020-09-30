Webber-Camden

WCNO is here for your household or small business during these challenging times—simply reach out and we will connect you with resources, community or information.

Due to COVID-19, all WCNO in-person office hours, community gatherings, and in-person board meetings continue to be suspended until further notice. Meetings are accessible via Zoom (see Facebook for details), and will be shared (at least in part) via video recording later. You can always review meeting agendas and minutes through our website.

If you’d like to assist in WCNO’s COVID-19 response, please reach out via phone, email or Facebook. All community members are welcome—we need your help!

1206 37th Avenue North

612-521-2100

Email—info@wcno.org

Website—WCNO.org

Facebook—https://facebook.com/webbercamden

Don’t forget—we continue to be community together during this challenging time!