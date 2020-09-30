New Northside riverfront overlook scheduled to open this fall

The new Mississippi River overlook at 26th Avenue North is nearly complete after a busy summer of construction. The overlook platform and riverfront beacon (pictured) have been installed and the overlook decking and railing are under construction.

The decking is a combination of steel grates and sustainable Black Locust wood planks. The railing includes metal artwork created by Juxtaposition Arts, a teen-staffed art and design center located nearby in North Minneapolis. The shoreline around the overlook has also been stabilized and rehabilitated, with new native vegetation planted on shoreline terraces to establish resilient habitat.

Construction on the entrance walkway, landscaping and lighting are scheduled to finish up this fall. Stay tuned for an announcement celebrating the opening of this wonderful new riverfront park space with project partner Minneapolis Parks Foundation later this fall.

Project Background: This 26th Avenue North Overlook, also called the Great Northern Greenway River Link, is a major step in transforming the river corridor through North Minneapolis into public parkland, parkway and trails. The overlook is located at the east end of the recently completed 26th Ave North Greenway, which connects the Grand Rounds at Theodore Wirth Regional Park with the Mississippi River through the heart of North Minneapolis neighborhoods.

The project will create a link to the river with a small but compelling public space that was formerly an unsightly, inaccessible dead-end street. Features include an oval loop trail that will perch like a nest above the riverbank, a riverfront beacon above the overlook that serves as a landmark on the North Minneapolis riverfront, and opportunities for “pop-up” interactive experiences and temporary art installations. Elements of the Overlook concept are informed by engagement and design ideas developed by Environmental Design Studio apprentices at Juxtaposition Arts, a partnership brought to the project by the Parks Foundation.

With a budget of more than $1 million, the project scope includes shoreline rehabilitation and a river overlook with inventive approaches to lighting, furniture and art. A broader vision for the area includes connections to downtown and the West River trails, and new parks stretching north and south along the riverfront.

To learn more about this project and others visit minneapolisparks.org/planning.